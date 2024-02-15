x

La Voz del Valle: Negocio ofrece aperitivos y dulces mexicanos

53 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, February 15 2024 Feb 15, 2024 February 15, 2024 6:36 PM February 15, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

En La Voz del Valle, Luis Fabrizzio Espinoza, de Jicaletas Don Seve, comparte acerca de su negocio del tradicional aperitivos Mexicanos. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days