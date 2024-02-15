La Voz del Valle: Negocio ofrece aperitivos y dulces mexicanos
En La Voz del Valle, Luis Fabrizzio Espinoza, de Jicaletas Don Seve, comparte acerca de su negocio del tradicional aperitivos Mexicanos.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Cora the Shepherd mix
-
SPECIAL REPORT: An inside look at the brush operation along the southern...
-
Brownsville ISD prepares for budget deficit
-
SCSO: Man wanted for threatening family members with a knife in Starr...
-
Hidalgo County emergency officials may have determined location of natural gas odor