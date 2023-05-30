Laguna Vista police warning the public on scam to fund the department

The Laguna Vista Police Department is warning residents of a scam asking people to provide donations to police.

Residents have been receiving letters asking them to help fund the police department.

“This is a scam, please call the PD if you receive something like this. We are not asking for donations, [as] matter a fact it would be illegal for us to do so,” a social media post from the department stated. “We are fortunate here in LV that the town council has insured that we have the equipment to do our jobs safely.”

Laguna Vista residents who receive the letter are urged to contact police at 956-943-8855.