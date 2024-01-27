Last day of early voting in South Padre Island special election is Tuesday
The last day for South Padre Island residents to vote early for next week’s special election is Tuesday, Jan. 30.
The special election for the place five council member seat was announced last month following the passing of Eva Jean Dalton.
Four candidates — Brad Robinson, Jennifer Stout, Tally Ragsdale and Lisa Graves — are running for office in the special election.
Voting is being held at the SPI Community Center, located at 4501 Padre Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
As of Friday, Jan. 25, a total of 222 people have turned out during the early voting period for the special election, according to Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza.
Election Day is Saturday, Feb. 3.
