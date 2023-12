Last day to apply to run in South Padre Island special election

Wednesday, Dec. 27 is the last day to apply to be put on the ballot for an upcoming special election in South Padre Island.

The race is for the Council Member Place 5 seat. Eva Jean Dalton who held the position recently passed away.

Anyone interested in running for the position has until 5 p.m. Wednesday. The special election is set for Feb. 3.