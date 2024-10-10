Lead investigator in Harlingen attorney murder trial back on the stand

The lead investigator in the murder investigation of a Harlingen attorney was back on the stand Thursday.

Saloman Campos Jr. is on trial in connection with the death of his uncle, Ernesto "El Gallito" Gonzales. Authorities say Gonzales was kidnapped and shot.

Investigator Sgt. Manuel Tovar talked on the stand about how Campos was charged with murder and aggravated kidnapping after remains were recovered in June 2020 on Campos' goat farm.

The jury saw, for a second time, video of Campos taking video of police searching his goat farm in 2018. The video showed Campos smiling and laughing.

The jury watched a second video of chicken coops and Campos explaining in the video the holes that were created following the officers visit in 2018 when Border Patrol probed the ground.

The video also showed orange fencing, and Tovar explained that was the area where remains were found.

The defense will continue their cross-examination throughout the day.