Lisa Graves elected to vacated South Padre Island city council seat, unofficial results show

Unofficial election results show Lisa Graves received a majority of votes in the South Padre Island Place 5 city council seat.

The Saturday special election for the vacated seat was hold following the passing of Eva Jean Dalton.

Graves received 311 votes, or a little over 57% of the votes that were cast in the special election.

All election results are unofficial until they’ve been certified by the city.