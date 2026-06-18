Cooling centers opening across the Valley amid extreme heat warning

With an extreme heat warning in effect across the Rio Grande Valley due to dangerously hot weather conditions, several cooling shelters have been announced for the public’s use.

Below is a list of cooling shelters. This list will be updated as we learn of more cooling centers.

Alton

A cooling shelter is open at the city’s fire station, located at 201 West Dawes Avenue

McAllen

McAllen has opened three cooling centers for residents looking to escape the heat.

The Lark Community Center, Las Palmas Community Center and Palm View Community Center are all now designated cooling centers. Details here.

Mission

A cooling center for residents will be open at the Mission Parks & Recreation Building, located at 721 N. Bryan Road.

Rio Grande City

The Rio Grande City Public Safety Building will open as a day cooling center on Friday, June 19, 2026.