LIST: Rio Grande Valley cities distributing sandbags

With the potential for rain in the Rio Grande Valley increasing as a tropical storm warning goes into effect for Willacy and Cameron counties, several cities announced they are distributing sandbags to residents.

CAMERON COUNTY

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. through noon

WHERE:

• Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse: 2050 S. Browne Ave., Brownsville, TX 78521

• Commissioner Precinct 2 Warehouse: 7092 Old Alice Road, Brownsville TX 78520

• Commissioner Precinct 3 Warehouse: 26945 FM 510, San Benito, TX 78586

• Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse: 26623 White Ranch Road, La Feria, TX 78559

City of Harlingen

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. through noon

WHERE: Harlingen Public Works, located at 4040 south 54th St.

ID and garbage service with the City of Harlingen will be required. There will be a limit of six bags per residence and 12 per business.

City of San Benito

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

WHERE: City Service Center at 925 W. Stenger St.

There will be a limit of six sandbags per residential household or business and residents must have proof of residency with a utility bill, ID or legal document.

HIDALGO COUNTY

City of Edinburg

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Edinburg Service Center, 1201 North Doolittle Road.

There is a limit of six bags per household and eight bags per business while supplies last. Residents must live within city limits and provide a current utility bill with a city address and ID.

City of Elsa

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. through noon

WHERE: The corner of Carlos Arispe and Arcadio Padilla (5th Street)

Proof of residency will be required. There will be a limit of six bags per residence and eight per business.

City of Mission

WHEN: Every Saturday during hurricane season from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Lions Park, located at 1500 Kika de la Garza Loop

Distribution is for mission residents only. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel if possible. There will be a limit of six bags per residence and 10 per business.

City of Pharr

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

• Pharr EMS Headquarters, located at 3000 N. Cage Blvd.

• Pharr Development & Research Center, located at 850 W. Dicker Rd.

Sandbags will be self-filled, and residents are asked to bring their own shovels and proof of residency.