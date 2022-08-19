LIST: Rio Grande Valley cities distributing sandbags
With the potential for rain in the Rio Grande Valley increasing as a tropical storm warning goes into effect for Willacy and Cameron counties, several cities announced they are distributing sandbags to residents.
CAMERON COUNTY
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. through noon
WHERE:
- • Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse: 2050 S. Browne Ave., Brownsville, TX 78521
- • Commissioner Precinct 2 Warehouse: 7092 Old Alice Road, Brownsville TX 78520
- • Commissioner Precinct 3 Warehouse: 26945 FM 510, San Benito, TX 78586
- • Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse: 26623 White Ranch Road, La Feria, TX 78559
City of Harlingen
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. through noon
WHERE: Harlingen Public Works, located at 4040 south 54th St.
ID and garbage service with the City of Harlingen will be required. There will be a limit of six bags per residence and 12 per business.
City of San Benito
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
WHERE: City Service Center at 925 W. Stenger St.
There will be a limit of six sandbags per residential household or business and residents must have proof of residency with a utility bill, ID or legal document.
HIDALGO COUNTY
City of Edinburg
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WHERE: Edinburg Service Center, 1201 North Doolittle Road.
There is a limit of six bags per household and eight bags per business while supplies last. Residents must live within city limits and provide a current utility bill with a city address and ID.
City of Elsa
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. through noon
WHERE: The corner of Carlos Arispe and Arcadio Padilla (5th Street)
Proof of residency will be required. There will be a limit of six bags per residence and eight per business.
City of Mission
WHEN: Every Saturday during hurricane season from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: Lions Park, located at 1500 Kika de la Garza Loop
Distribution is for mission residents only. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel if possible. There will be a limit of six bags per residence and 10 per business.
City of Pharr
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
WHERE:
• Pharr EMS Headquarters, located at 3000 N. Cage Blvd.
• Pharr Development & Research Center, located at 850 W. Dicker Rd.
Sandbags will be self-filled, and residents are asked to bring their own shovels and proof of residency.
More News
News Video
-
5 On Your Side: Bus stop added to rural Edinburg neighborhood after...
-
Sandbag distribution underway in Edinburg
-
San Benito police: Juvenile student in custody following threat on Instagram
-
Crews battling fire at warehouse in Brownsville
-
Federal grant to assist Valley law enforcement agencies