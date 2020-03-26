Local doctor explains how social distancing orders to help medical professionals

EDINBURG – With multiple executive orders issued locally, federally and statewide seriously affecting day-to-activities, doctors want to remind it’s all to help Rio Grande Valley medical professionals.

“All of these orders are our weapon against this problem. We can slow this down if we can do this together. I don’t have a medicine right now that is proven to be effective, but what we know is effective is staying at home,” explained Dr. Carlos Cardenas, board chairman at DHR Health.

Dr. Cardenas is on the coronavirus taskforce at DHR Health. For months, he has been learning about the virus and other professionals’ experiences.

The way to “flatten the curve,” Cardenas says, is by continuing to practice social distancing, especially if people still have to leave their homes for essential services.

Watch the video above for the full report.