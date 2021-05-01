Local organizations grade Biden’s first 100 days in office

For many people in the Rio Grande Valley, immigration directly impacts their lives.

Three local organizations – La Union del Pueblo Entero, RGV Equal Voice and the Texas Civil Rights Project – created “Biden’s First 100 days, a report that grades the presidential administration on 11 issues related to border militarization and immigration.

The report said Biden has failed to deliver on eight issues.

The groups cited the need for more humanitarian aid and less border patrol presence in the area.

Another reason cited for the score was the fact that the president hasn't solved the issues created when he stopped all border wall construction.

The report card also gave the president an “F” when it comes to family separation. Since only unaccompanied minors are being allowed into the country, advocates are saying more families are sending their kids alone.

The report card did give President Biden a mixed grade for creating a pathway to citizenship for dreamers, another for ending the Remain in Mexico Program, and a third for increasing refugee resettlement numbers.