Local police departments looking for new officers

Several local police departments are looking to hire new officers.

One department is encouraging more women to join.

“It's a new budget year, it's one of those things that everyone is trying to recruit officers.” Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey said. "After October 1st as a matter of fact we will have around 20 positions to be filled."

Harvey says not all applicants will be from the Valley as they are also recruiting in Corpus Christi, Victoria, and Huntsville.

