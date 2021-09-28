x

Local police departments looking for new officers

4 hours 46 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, September 28 2021 Sep 28, 2021 September 28, 2021 6:00 PM September 28, 2021 in News - Local
By: Crystal Martinez

Several local police departments are looking to hire new officers.

One department is encouraging more women to join.

“It's a new budget year, it's one of those things that everyone is trying to recruit officers.” Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey said. "After October 1st as a matter of fact we will have around 20 positions to be filled."

Harvey says not all applicants will be from the Valley as they are also recruiting in Corpus Christi, Victoria, and Huntsville.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days