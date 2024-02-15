Local Shop Owners Struggle amid Vape-Related Illnesses

WESLACO – Vape vendors are breathing easy now that the Centers for Disease Control has narrowed their investigation.

The agency is taking a hard look at the THC cartridges as the potential cause of vape-related lung injuries.

The dangers of vaping has been in the spotlight nationally and locally for months.

With the number of people getting ill, even dying, across the country due to vaping, many states have started taking action against it – leaving many vape shop owners struggling for business.

