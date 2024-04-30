Local Veterans Organize Ceremony for 2nd Purple Heart Recognition

WESLACO – Several local veterans decided to take matters into their own hands to salute a fellow veteran when he was awarded a Purple Heart.

Mel Robinson was simply mailed his second Purple Heart after the Department of Defense realized he was wounded twice in Vietnam.

Robinson’s son explains he was originally awarded only one Purple Heart because his second wound wasn’t discovered until years later.

"I really don't have the words to tell you about how nice these people are down here in South Texas to put this on for me,” explains Robinson.

KRGV’s Rick Diaz has the story.

