Lockdown issued at DHR Health in Edinburg following credible threat

KRGV File Photo

A lockdown was issued at DHR Health in Edinburg on Monday following a credible threat, according to Marcy Martinez, a spokesperson for DHR Health.

The lockdown will last all day as a precautionary measure, officials said.

DHR Health management called for the lockdown at the hospital’s main tower located on Dove St. and McColl Road after a credible threat was called in at about 11 a.m. by an anonymous person through one of the main hospital phone lines. The nature of the call will not be disclosed at this time, DHR said.

All patients, employees and visitors are safe and hospital services have not been disrupted, according to DHR.

Edinburg police and Bolt Security Services are stationed at all of the exits and entrances of the hospital. The hospital will allow patients and one visitor to enter after they are vetted by security or police on site.

Edinburg police determined that there was no danger to the hospital or the surrounding area.

There is currently no suspicious activity at DHR Health or any of its facilities.