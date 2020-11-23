Los Fresnos and Rio Hondo receive $40,000 grant for STEM programs

The Infrastructure Company Acciona, presented Rio Hondo and Los Fresnos schools with a $40,000 donation for its STEM program.

The money was donated so that the schools could be able to purchase drones, robots know as RV’s and wind turbines.

"This gives them the problem-solving skill the critical and creative thinking — I like to say if you teach a kid to problem solve — hey will do well in just about anything," Discovery Lab Facilitator Chad Wilmoth

