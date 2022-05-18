Los Fresnos man arrested in deadly 2014 Weslaco shooting

Alberto Davila. Photo credit: Weslaco PD

A 50-year-old Los Fresnos man was arrested and arraigned in connection to a deadly 2014 shooting, Weslaco police announced Wednesday.

One other person is in custody in connection to the homicide investigation, Weslaco police Chief Joel Rivera said.

Alberto Davila was charged with homicide and had his bond set at $1 million.

The investigation stemmed from a Dec. 2, 2014 single-vehicle crash near the expressway in Weslaco, Rivera said. When police responded, they found bullet holes in the vehicle and in the victim – 30-year-old Daniel Salazar Burnias.

The case was revisited throughout the years and police received a “break” in the case when Davila’s wife spoke to police in March 2020 and implicated him in the shooting, Rivera said.

According to Rivera, the second person in custody was a minor at the time the crime was committed but is now an adult. His identity will be released once a court hearing determines if he will be charged as an adult or a minor, Rivera said.