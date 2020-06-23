LUPE holds census outreach event in Mercedes
La Unión del Pueblo Entero, also known as ‘LUPE’, held a census outreach event in Mercedes on Tuesday.
Thirty-four people in Mercedes were able to complete their 2020 Census at the event.
Organizer with LUPE, Yadira Gonzalez, reminded residents that information given to the census is confidential.
Gonzalez encourages everyone to continue completing their census in order to have more government funding in their community.
