LUPE justice march returns after COVID-19 pandemic

LUPE held their 20th annual Labor Rights March over the weekend.

The march celebrates the anniversary of when Cesar Chaves, a co-founder of LUPE, returned to the Rio Grande Valley.

The March for Justice and Freedom was postponed in recent years because of COVID-19. The event was held in San Juan and more than 400 supporters attended.

"Seeing so many people together, marching, sends a very strong message to our political leaders, so they know that the people are very active, and we are very present in everything they are trying to do in Washington and in Austin," LUPE Organizing Director Joaquin Garcia said.

LUPE says they will also work to fight for bills that benefit South Texas, including social services, English classes, and organizing for streetlights and drainage.