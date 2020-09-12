LUPE works to increase voter turnout

With early voting just a month away, LUPE is working to increase turnout among people who don't always participate in the political process.

Many people who live in rural neighborhoods don't vote.

Organizers with LUPE — La Union del Pueblo Entero, which organizes and advocates for low-income communities in the Rio Grande Valley — are working to increase voter turnout.

"If you live in a rural community where there is no investment and they just don't see any change, that is the solution: for people to get out and vote," said LUPE Community Organizing Coordinator Martha Sanchez.

Organizers said some people who live in rural neighborhoods are apprehensive about voting.

"People are scared of the government," said Tomas Martinez, a canvasser with LUPE. "With everything surrounding immigration and this administration, it has made it much harder to organize and start political conversations."

