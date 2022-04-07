Machinery near National Butterfly Center not for Border Construction

UPDATE (2/8): The Department of Homeland Security machinery found on Bentsen State Park is not for the construction of the border wall.

A spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection Rod Kise says the machinery is used for maintenance such as brush removal and the leveling of roads.

He adds the border wall construction equipment will be that of the SLS Construction Company.

----------

MISSION – Equipment for the proposed border wall is making some residents uneasy.

Luciano Guerra is a coordinator at the National Butterfly Center who says the center is in an ongoing fight against the government to keep their land intact.

Guerra says seeing the equipment marked with “Department of Homeland Security” is bringing a wide range of emotions for him.

He believes the wall will destroy the natural beauty and disturb wildlife on their land.

Guerra says they first saw the equipment on Sunday.

"The first piece of machinery rolled in and was parked overnight on the land directly east of ours, but then they moved it," he says.

For more information, watch the video above.