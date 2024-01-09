Made in the 956: KK's Closet

While many stores were forced to close their doors during the pandemic, one Harlingen business opened theirs, and they did more than just open. They grew.

KK's Closet is this week's Made in the 956.

"I usually do, like my normal business is homecoming mums and garders and masquerades," owner Kelly Cabrera said.

But in 2020, when schools shut down, that business went on hold.

"So I said let's start selling clothes, boutique style, but from home," Kelly said.

That idea proved to be so successful, she expanded to a small shopping center.

"It was like a 8x20 room, it was a really small location," Kelly said. "It was a little tiny location, and we made it into a little shopping venue, like a couple of other boutiques joining us."

But business wasn't small and Kelly eventually expanded again to this new shopping center on North 77 Sun-shine Strip; and this closet is staying within the family.

"My mom was stuck by herself actually, for almost a year, doing it by herself, right? And I was like, you know what, let me help my mom with social media," Karly Cabrera said.

As the saying goes, the rest is history. Now this mom and daughter duo have a full functioning online store complimenting the in-person boutique.

"I know it's harder down here in the Valley. There's not really plus size shops or boutiques to shop at for those girls, so we have extra small all the way to 3x. And now we carry accessories, purses, shoes, everything for the whole outfit," Karly said.

And coincidentally, one of their bestsellers is a piece from their 956 collection.

"It's a line called Farrah B Jewelry. It's dipped in 16-carat gold. It's a woman-owned business from Austin and I contacted her and said hey what if you make us a special necklace that just says 956 on it," Kelly said.

And they'll be in the 956 for year's to come.

"You know I'm getting older. I would love to see all my daughters running the boutiques and granddaughters to take over and continue it and of course have other locations as well," Kelly said.

KK's Closet, Made in the 956.