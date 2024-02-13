Made in the 956: Los Delta Boyz

One Rio Grande Valley band has kept people dancing for more than a decade, and now their unique sound is getting them a very special honor.

Los Delta Boyz are this week's Made in the 956.

If you've been around the Valley long enough, you might recognize Los Delta Boyz and their unique sound.

The band's been playing locally for more than a decade.

Band members Jaime Gonzalez and Tury Alvia speak on how it all started, and Jaime says it all began with him and his brother.

"We were both playing for touring bands, and we were never home. We were always out touring and stuff. So we decided to make something here locally where we could be here at home and work a full time job and pretty much make it as a hobby," Jaime said.

Tury eventually joined the band too.

"I think the band had been together already for like two years and Jaime called me one day and said 'hey man, I don't know if you're still playing'." Tury said.

Turns out Tury was still playing, and Eddie Gonzalez rounded out Los Delta Boyz. The name of the band, an ode to the 956.

"So the Delta Boyz, where that comes from, is here in the Valley. Where we live, Edcouch-Elsa, La Villa, Monte Alto, it's called the Delta Area because it's like a triangle and everybody goes to the same school, so that's where the delta name comes from," Jaime said.

Over the years, the band soared in popularity, largely in part to social media and their unique sound that they say can make anyone dance.

"It's an accordion based right, it comes from the traditional stuff from the father of Conjunto like Narcisso Martinez and the ones Jaime mentioned, Ruben Vela and Tony De La Rosa and stuff, and you know it's evolved, and now we're getting to incorporate a little bit of our influences are flavors. Above all, I guess it's very accordion based," Tury said.

That diverse sound is getting Los Delta Boyz inducted into the Tejano Roots Hall of Fame.

"It's a very good feeling because when you go to this museum you have big, big artist on there, and we're being posted right next to them," Jaime said.

"It's still...overwhelming because, like as a kid, I just wanted to be a musician. I never saw any awards or accolades or recognition or anything," Tury said. "I see it as a way of saying thank you to those people who have supported us from the very beginning."

Los Delta Boyz, made in the 956.