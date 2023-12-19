Made In The 956: Valley athlete wins 4th place in worldwide competition

This week on Made in the 956, we share an update on Rio Grande Valley athlete, Morgan Ramos.

Ramos' story first ran back in August 2022. She's a CrossFit coach and athlete, but Ramos was born with a rare genetic disease that effects her leg.

"It's called PTEN Carmacomotuma Syndrome or Slash Cowden Syndrome. This wasn't actually originally what I was diagnosed with. I had another rare disease that was called Kimblecanma Syndrome, and this gave me my Lymphedema...I have a vascular malformation from my hip all the way down, so it makes like blue veins on the surface," Ramos said.

But all of that isn't stopping her. Ramos just got back from competing in the Wheel Wod Games, it's a worldwide competition of adaptive cross fitters, and Ramos came in fourth place in the worldwide competition.

And she's not done.

Ramos said she's now heading to Spain for another adaptive CrossFit competition next October.