Mail-in voting: Common mistakes to avoid

Many people in the Rio Grande Valley have applied for mail-in voting ballots due to the pandemic — here are some common mistakes to avoid when mailing them in.

Remi Garza, an election administrator for Cameron County said the committee responsible for reviewing mail-in ballots typically find three common mistakes.

The mistakes being — voters forgetting to sign the back of their ballots, voters in the same household will mail ballots in the same envelop and sending ballots in too late.

Garza said he wants to remind voters to avoid these common mistakes.

