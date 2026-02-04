Major gas leak in La Villa stops, repairs still pending

Crews are responding to a major gas leak in La Villa that has closed a road while repairs are made, according to the Edcouch Fire Department.

Construction crews working near the intersection of Gumwood Avenue and 6th Street hit a line, causing the leak, Edcouch Fire Chief Victor Nieves said.

At around noon, the leak had been stopped, but repairs were still pending.

Gas services are being interrupted for the next four to eight hours as crews work to repair the leak, and 6th Street from Gumwood Avenue to Laurel Avenue is closed during the repairs.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.