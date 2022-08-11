Man accused of shooting and killing two dogs, charged and out of jail

A McAllen man accused of shooting two dogs in Palmhurst Wednesday is out of jail.

Donald Guthrie was released Thursday, according to Hidalgo County jail records.

Guthrie is charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

The shooting remains under investigation.

