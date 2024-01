Man arrested for smashing TVs at Walmart in Rio Grande City

A man was arrested Monday morning for going on a smashing spree inside a Walmart in Rio Grande City.

RGC police said Ezequiel Mendoza smashed 19 televisions with a baseball bat; the bat was also store property.

Police said Mendoza caused between $7,000 to $8,000 in damages. They said they have yet to find out what caused this attack.

Mendoza was arrested and taken to Starr County Jail.