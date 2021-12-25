Man arrested in connection to fatal Christmas Day crash in Edinburg

A 29-year-old man was arrested Saturday in connection to a fatal two-vehicle crash in Edinburg that left one person dead.

Edinburg police responded to 400 block of East Trenton road at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a hit-and-run. A Nissan pick-up truck that was traveling on the westbound lanes crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided with a Nissan Sentra occupied by three people, according to a news release.

“The driver of the Nissan pick-up then fled the scene and the truck was located further down the road, it was left abandoned,” the release stated.

The occupants of the Nissan Sentra were admitted to a local hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead. The two passengers in the vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

Through the investigation, police were able to identify and take into custody a suspect who is believed to have been the only occupant of the truck involved in the collision. Alcohol is believed to have contributed to the accident, police said.

“We want to re-emphasize with our community not to drink and drive as it can have negative life changing outcomes,” police added.

The identities of the suspect and the victim are being withheld at this time.