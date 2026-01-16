Man charged following Weslaco robbery that led to police chase; juvenile accomplice hospitalized
A man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after stealing a truck at gunpoint in Weslaco, according Weslaco Police Department spokesperson Heribeto Caraveo.
Armando Zuniga, 20, was arraigned on Friday and his bond was set at $100,000.
The robbery took place on Thursday at Petco, located at 821 E. Expressway 83, at around 3 p.m.
According to Caraveo, Zuniga and a juvenile stole a pickup truck at gunpoint. Zuniga fled the scene in the stolen truck, and the juvenile left in a red Mercedes.
Caraveo said shortly after, a Weslaco police officer was able to locate the stolen truck in the area of Cantu and 2nd streets. A traffic stop was conducted and Zuniga was taken into custody without incident.
A deputy with the Hidalgo County Constable's Office Precinct 1 was able to locate the suspect vehicle, driven by the juvenile, in the area of FM 1015 and Frontage Road. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle fled, according to Caraveo.
The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle lost control and crashed into a guardrail in La Feria, according to Caraveo. The juvenile was hospitalized as a result of the crash.
The Weslaco Police Department is investigating the aggravated robbery, while the constable's office is investigating the vehicle pursuit.
