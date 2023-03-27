Man charged in connection with Laguna Heights stabbing

A 61-year-old man is in custody in connection with a Saturday stabbing in the Laguna Heights area.

Lem Bernay Sheffield was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the stabbing.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office responded to the Laguna Heights area in reference to a woman that had been stabbed, according to a news release.

The victim was hospitalized and told investigators she got into a verbal argument with Sheffield, who stabbed her in the abdomen multiple times, according to the release.

Sheffiled was located and is currently in custody at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.