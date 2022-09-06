Man dies after being trapped under box trailer, Pharr fire chief says

A man died Tuesday morning after being trapped under a box trailer, according to Pharr Fire Department Chief Pilar Rodriguez.

At about 9:38 a.m., Pharr firefighters responded to 4001 N. Cage Boulevard regarding a male subject entrapped under a box trailer.

Firefighters were able to extricate the man, but he succumbed to his injuries, Rodriguez said.

The man's identity has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.