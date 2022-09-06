x

Man dies after being trapped under box trailer, Pharr fire chief says

1 hour 56 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, September 06 2022 Sep 6, 2022 September 06, 2022 11:30 AM September 06, 2022 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online

A man died Tuesday morning after being trapped under a box trailer, according to Pharr Fire Department Chief Pilar Rodriguez. 

At about 9:38 a.m., Pharr firefighters responded to 4001 N. Cage Boulevard regarding a male subject entrapped under a box trailer. 

Firefighters were able to extricate the man, but he succumbed to his injuries, Rodriguez said. 

The man's identity has not been released. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

