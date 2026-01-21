Man dies following Brownsville auto-pedestrian crash
A 49-year-old man died on Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
The crash happened Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Padre Island Highway, according to a news release.
The victim was identified as Oscar Cantu, who police said was crossing the roadway when he was struck by the vehicle.
Cantu was hospitalized but died from his injuries on Wednesday morning, police said.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police, the news release added.
