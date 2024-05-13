Man Facing Charges after Abandoning Child at Pharr Grocery Store
PHARR – A man is facing child abandonment charges after leaving his son at a grocery store over the weekend.
Police say 34-year-old Mario De Jesus Yanez Gracia left the child in a shopping cart and took off in his vehicle.
The incident happened Sunday around 5 p.m. at the H-E-B in Pharr.
The boy managed to get out of the cart and ran after Gracia through the busy parking lot as he drove away.
According to criminal complaint, a customer found the child crying in the parking lot, asking for his mother, and turned him over to H-E-B employees.
Gracia later returned to the store where police arrested him.
