Man hospitalized, critical condition after auto-pedestrian crash

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that sent a 60-year-old man to the hospital Saturday.

Police say the man got hit by a car while using a vendor street cart crossing Central Boulevard.

"We believe the pedicyclist was actually in the center lane traveling and then turned into the way of the vehicle causing this accident,” Brownsville Public Information Officer Martin Sandoval said.

The man is in critical condition, Brownsville police say.