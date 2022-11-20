Man sentenced to 50 years in prison on child sex assault charges

Pedro Oscar Castillo, Jr. Photo credit: Office of the Cameron County District Attorney

A Cameron County man was found guilty Thursday of grooming and sexually assaulting a child for over a decade, according to a news release.

Following the guilty verdict, a judge sentenced Pedro Oscar Castillo, Jr. to 50 years in prison on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and indecency with a child, the news release stated.

Records show Castillo was arrested on those charges in August 2020.

According to the news release from the Cameron County District’s Attorney’s Office, Castillo had been grooming the victim since they were about six years old before introducing them to “sexual acts.”

“This abuse continued until the victim was 18 years old,” the release stated. “Thankfully, the victim came forward and made an outcry about the ongoing abuse. Castillo sought to prevent the victim from seeking help by threatening the victim and other members of their family.”

As part of his sentencing, Castillo must pay a $20,000 fine and will not be eligible for parole.