Mandatory water restrictions now in effect in Mission

Water restrictions in the city of Mission are no longer voluntary, the city announced Wednesday.

Mission residents can only water their lawns on certain days from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Those living on the northwest and southeast side of the city can only water on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Residents on the northeast and southwest side of the city can only water on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Those violating the restriction will be fined up to $200. 

