Manhunt underway in Mercedes
The city of Mercedes is searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store.
Mercedes police said Elijah Montañez approached the store clerk with a weapon and demanded cash. No further details have been released.
Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to call Mercedes Crime Stoppers at (956)650-8477.
