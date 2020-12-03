x

Manhunt underway in Mercedes

5 hours 10 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, December 03 2020 Dec 3, 2020 December 03, 2020 4:49 PM December 03, 2020 in News - Local

The city of Mercedes is searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store.

Mercedes police said Elijah Montañez approached the store clerk with a weapon and demanded cash. No further details have been released. 

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to call Mercedes Crime Stoppers at (956)650-8477. 

Watch the video for the full story.

