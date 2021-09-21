Maquiladora workers able to get vaccinated in Starr County

Maquiladora workers arriving at the Rio Grande City Camargo Bridge can now receive their COVID-19 vaccine and test for the virus on-site in pods set up along the bridge.

Vaccinating more people in the community against the virus is the goal for Starr County officials, as they team up with leaders from both sides of the border to get shots in the arms of maquiladora workers.

"This is about health; it's about our health. About our community— health of our neighbors," Camargo Bridge Company President Sam Vale said. "If we don't work together, if we don't share the water, then we are making ourselves victims."

Nearly 20,000 vaccines have been administered county-wide.