Mask mandate ends for public transportation

The federal mask mandate will no longer being enforced for passengers on planes, trains and busses.

Metro McAllen and the McAllen International Airport announced on social media that all passengers will no longer be required to wear masks.

This change comes a few weeks away from what is expected to be one of the busiest summer seasons for the airline industry since the beginning of the pandemic.

The announcement was made after the White House announced it is no longer necessary to wear a face mask in airports or other means of public transportation, right after a federal judge overruled the requirement.

Several airlines stated that they will not require a face mask for their employees or passengers, although travelers are subject to using a facemask as soon as they land in other countries.

Officials at Valley International Airport in Harlingen and Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport also said their security staff is no longer enforcing mask wearing.

