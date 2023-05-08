Mass held in honor of Brownsville deadly crash victims

A mass was held at the Ozanam Center in Brownsville for the lives lost in the deadly crash early Sunday morning.

Related story: Driver in deadly Brownsville crash charged with manslaughter

The mass service offered people comfort through faith as they reflected on the tragic event that made little sense for everyone and rattled the population at the center. A population largely of immigrants.

Bishop Daniel Flores led the service. He said what happened was horrible and made no sense.

People in attendance were supporting each other through the tragic event and saying they will never forget what they saw.

"We have to treat each other well," Flores said as he offered faith and kindness as a way to move forward.

A second vigil was held Monday morning at the center as well.