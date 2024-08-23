McAllen Chik-fil-A location donating proceeds to Adan De La Cruz's family

A Chik-fil-A location in McAllen is donating a portion of proceeds to Nikki Rowe High School student Adan De La Cruz's family.

De La Cruz died after suffering a head injury at a party where police say alcohol was served to minors.

Customers who pick up mobile orders from the location on 27th and Nolana Avenue will notice a prompt when ordering.

It will ask if customers would like to support the family. For those who say yes, a portion of the proceeds will go toward the family.

"My restaurant and my team decided to do this because community is a cornerstone of our business strategy. We're right near Nikki Rowe High School, which we employ several of their students and alumni. Me, as well as the team, really wanted to gather around and make an impact and help Adan's family in their time of need," Chik-Fil-A owner and operator Luis Magdaleno said.

The option to donate will be open through Saturday night.