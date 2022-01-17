x

McAllen Fire Department offers space heater safety tips

Monday, January 17 2022 in News - Local
By: Cassandra Garcia
By: Cassandra Garcia

Space heaters can be dangerous if they’re not used properly or they malfunction — but if you follow these steps, you can avoid complications.

McAllen Fire Department’s Public Life and Safety Officer Dr. Lucas Garza has the following tips:

  • Buy space heaters that are accredited by a licensing agency, such as Underwriter Laboratory, to ensure the safety of the device
  • Consider buying space heater that has safety shut off switch 
  • If you’re not in the same room, shut off the space heater or unplug it
  • Keep out of reach of children or pets
  • Keep it within 3-feet distance from anything that can catch fire, such as furniture or curtains
  • Read instructions and manufacturer’s recommendations
  • If space heater is gas-powered, make sure you have carbon monoxide detector
