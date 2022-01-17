McAllen Fire Department offers space heater safety tips
Space heaters can be dangerous if they’re not used properly or they malfunction — but if you follow these steps, you can avoid complications.
McAllen Fire Department’s Public Life and Safety Officer Dr. Lucas Garza has the following tips:
- • Buy space heaters that are accredited by a licensing agency, such as Underwriter Laboratory, to ensure the safety of the device
- • Consider buying space heater that has safety shut off switch
- • If you’re not in the same room, shut off the space heater or unplug it
- • Keep out of reach of children or pets
- • Keep it within 3-feet distance from anything that can catch fire, such as furniture or curtains
- • Read instructions and manufacturer’s recommendations
- • If space heater is gas-powered, make sure you have carbon monoxide detector
More News
News Video
-
McAllen Fire Department offers space heater safety tips
-
Photographer's Perspective: Capturing optimism in tough situations
-
Valley organization cleaning up cemetery in honor of MLK Day
-
Weslaco brothers react to new house made by community volunteers
-
Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old man