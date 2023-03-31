McAllen Fire Department searching for volunteers to help install smoke detectors

The McAllen Fire Department is seeking volunteers to help them install smoke detectors.

The fire department plans to install the smoke detectors inside 120 different homes in downtown McAllen on Saturday, April 1.

It’s part of Sound the Alarm, a joint initiative with the department and the American Red Cross.

“Homes that have a smoke detector [means] you are 55% more likely to survive [a fire], and so we want to make sure everybody here in the city of McAllen has a smoke detector,” interim fire chief Juan Gloria said. “Of course 120 homes is a very small part of our community, but this is an event we plan on doing annually."

Those interested in volunteering can call the McAllen Fire Department at 956-681-2500.