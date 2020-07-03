McAllen hotel robbed, suspect in custody

Update: At 10:15 a.m. on Friday, police Lt. Joel Morales said investigators had detained the suspect.

Original Story: The McAllen Police Department on Friday released a photo of a suspect in a robbery case, asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact investigators.

At about 6 a.m. on Friday, the police department started investigating a robbery at a hotel on the 700 block of Savannah Avenue.

"The suspect entered the hotel lobby and displayed a handgun and stole U.S. Currency from the hotel," according to a news release from the police department. "The amount stolen remains undisclosed."

The police department released three photos of the suspect, who investigators described as a Hispanic male.

He stands about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, according to the news release. He was last seen wearing a white cap, a green mask, a "print shirt," blue jeans, a fanny pack and an earring.

Anyone with information about the robbery or who recognizes the suspect should call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS.

If the information results in an arrest, the tipster may be eligible for a cash reward.