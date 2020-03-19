McAllen Int'l Airport addresses flight by Reynosa woman who tested positive for COVID-19

MCALLEN – The city of McAllen announced Thursday that they are cooperating with the state of Texas, Hidalgo County officials and airlines after a 23-year-old Reynosa woman who traveled to Spain through the McAllen airport tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the statement released by the city, the McAllen International Airport has increased “deep cleaning routines in the airport terminal, to include the restrooms, gate areas, and other lobby areas.”

The 23-year-old was reported to have traveled out of the McAllen airport connecting to Dallas, and then to Madrid, Spain.

The woman returned from Spain by the same route and arrived to Reynosa on March 12. She started showing symptoms of a fever and cough on Sunday, March 15.

The statement by the city of McAllen read in part:

“The City of McAllen has been made aware that a person in Mexico who has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 has reported that she flew in and out of the McAllen International Airport (MFE), most recently about five days ago. The City of McAllen is cooperating fully with State of Texas and Hidalgo County officials, as well as the airlines, who are reviewing the matter.”