McAllen ISD Student Hospitalized after Hit by Car, Sustained Non Life-Threatening Injuries

MCALLEN – A McAllen high school student remains hospitalized after she’s hit by a car while waiting for her bus.

The incident happened Friday morning at Alvarez Elementary along the 2600 block of Gumwood Avenue.

McAllen Independent School District says the student was along bus waiting area when she was hit. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The driver that hit her also crashed into a fence and a power pole in the area. They have not been cited and power was restored a few hours after.

McAllen police and McAllen ISD police continue to investigate.