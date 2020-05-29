McAllen ISD teachers receive technology virtual training to prepare for distance learning

Students and teachers ended the 2019-2020 academic year through distance learning.

Instructional Technology Specialist at McAllen Independent School District, James Varlack, says one of his passions is to help teachers with better technology in the classroom.

During every virtual training hundreds of teachers from McAllen ISD listened and asked questions.

Second grade teacher Paola Valdez says she credits the step-by-step virtual training process for helping her set up her students for distance learning success.

Valdez says it's been nice to know that she can still get creative with her classroom and engage her students.

Virtual training sessions are set to continue through the summer months.

