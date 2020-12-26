McAllen man keeps light show tradition alive despite pandemic

One McAllen man takes holiday decorations to the next level every holiday season but this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic the tradition almost didn't happen.

‘McAllen Christmas Fantasia’ on Jefferson Avenue is owned and decorated by Corbet Sparks. The annual light show has become a sacred tradition in the McAllen community.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sparks considered canceling the event and to keep people from gathering he took to Facebook to make the announcement. When people heard Sparks didn't plan on decorating, they flooded his notifications begging for the tradition to continue.

"I posted that I probably wasn't going to do it and the response was just overwhelming," Sparks said. "They were just [saying], 'No, this year especially... you gotta do it.'"

