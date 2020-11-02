McAllen Meets in Court to Halt Benefits for Widow of City Firefighter
EDINBURG – The city of McAllen is in court Friday trying to stop payment benefits to the widow of a McAllen firefighter.
Cristela Torres was awarded the benefits in a previous court hearing.
Her husband Robert Torres, who served as a firefighter in McAllen for 26 years, was diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer in 2011.
Robert had requested worker's compensation claiming he got the cancer while working as a firefighter.
He was denied benefits and passed away a year later.
Watch the video above for further details.
