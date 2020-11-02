x

McAllen Meets in Court to Halt Benefits for Widow of City Firefighter

1 year 7 months 3 weeks ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 March 08, 2019 11:18 AM March 08, 2019 in News - Local
By: Angelo Vargas

EDINBURG – The city of McAllen is in court Friday trying to stop payment benefits to the widow of a McAllen firefighter.

Cristela Torres was awarded the benefits in a previous court hearing.

Her husband Robert Torres, who served as a firefighter in McAllen for 26 years, was diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer in 2011.

Robert had requested worker's compensation claiming he got the cancer while working as a firefighter.

He was denied benefits and passed away a year later.

