McAllen Meets in Court to Halt Benefits for Widow of City Firefighter

EDINBURG – The city of McAllen is in court Friday trying to stop payment benefits to the widow of a McAllen firefighter.

Cristela Torres was awarded the benefits in a previous court hearing.

Her husband Robert Torres, who served as a firefighter in McAllen for 26 years, was diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer in 2011.

Robert had requested worker's compensation claiming he got the cancer while working as a firefighter.

He was denied benefits and passed away a year later.

Watch the video above for further details.