McAllen nonprofit organization seeking volunteers to paint elderly residents' homes

If you're looking for a way to give back to the community--now's your chance.

Nonprofit organization Keep McAllen Beautiful is looking for applicants and volunteers for its annual "Paint McAllen Beautiful" project.

Volunteers will paint up to six homes of qualifying residents--at least 60 years or older--using funds from a $6,000 grant.

McAllen Project Coordinator Chris Lash says they're in need of applicants interested in getting their homes painted for free.

"When you're on a fixed income, being able to qualify for the programs such as ours is such a blessing to them because it makes such a huge difference not only to the exterior of their home and to them, but also to the neighborhood," Lash said.

To qualify, residents must be 60 years or older, disabled, a McAllen resident, be the owner of the home and must be able to demonstrate a need for an exterior house paint job.

For more details on how to apply or to volunteer, call the Keep McAllen Beautiful Offices at 956-681-4562.