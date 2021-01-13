McAllen nonprofit organization seeking volunteers to paint elderly residents' homes
If you're looking for a way to give back to the community--now's your chance.
Nonprofit organization Keep McAllen Beautiful is looking for applicants and volunteers for its annual "Paint McAllen Beautiful" project.
Volunteers will paint up to six homes of qualifying residents--at least 60 years or older--using funds from a $6,000 grant.
McAllen Project Coordinator Chris Lash says they're in need of applicants interested in getting their homes painted for free.
"When you're on a fixed income, being able to qualify for the programs such as ours is such a blessing to them because it makes such a huge difference not only to the exterior of their home and to them, but also to the neighborhood," Lash said.
To qualify, residents must be 60 years or older, disabled, a McAllen resident, be the owner of the home and must be able to demonstrate a need for an exterior house paint job.
For more details on how to apply or to volunteer, call the Keep McAllen Beautiful Offices at 956-681-4562.
More News
News Video
-
FBI seeks help in locating missing Laredo man last seen in Mexico
-
RGV residents received first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at PSJA Early College...
-
President Trump visits border wall during trip to Rio Grande Valley
-
McAllen nonprofit organization seeking volunteers to paint elderly residents' homes
-
Residents share their mass COVID-19 vaccination experience